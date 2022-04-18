KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash Starrer Mints Rs 500 Cr, Becomes 1st Kannada Film In The Club

There is no stopping Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office! The Kannada film was released on Thursday, April 14, and has already collected a whopping Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and revealed that KGF 2 has found a spot in the Rs 500 crore club within just four days, becoming the first Kannada movie to have reached the milestone.

“#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office: CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days. Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr, Total - ₹ 551.83 cr," he tweeted on Monday morning. He also revealed that with the worldwide collections, KGF 2 has broken several records. “(KGF 2 has recorded the) BIGGEST opener of all time in Hindi, Kerala, Karnataka. (It is the) FIRST movie from Sandalwood to enter ₹500 cr club, (recorded) HIGHEST opening weekend of all time.[Indian Films] and (witnessed) #2 GLOBAL opener for April 15-17 weekend," he tweeted.

On the regional level, not only has the movie performed well in Kartanaka but it has also taken Tamil Nadu by storm. This comes as a great surprise considering that Thalapathy Vijay released his movie Beast along with KGF 2.

#KGFChapter2 TN Box OfficeMARCHING towards ₹50 cr milestone mark. Day 1 - ₹ 8.24 crDay 2 - ₹ 10.61 crDay 3 - ₹ 11.50 crDay 4 - ₹ 12.38 crTotal - ₹ 42.73 cr HAT-TRICK ₹10 cr+ in TN from Sandalwood is FIRST of its kind.#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

April 17 TN Box Office#KGF2 - ₹ 12.38 cr#BeastMovie - ₹ 5.46 cr— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala has revealed that KGF Chapter 2 is likely to collect another Rs 52 crore. “Early Estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi for 1st Sunday is a huge ₹ 52 Crs.. All-time No.1 Opening Weekend for a Hindi Movie/Belts.." If it does, KGF 2 will record the biggest first Sunday box office collection post-pandemic.

