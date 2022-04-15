KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Hindi Version Emerges As Biggest Opener Since War, Earns Rs 54 Cr | Detailed Figures

KGF Chapter 2 finally hit theatres on Thursday. The movie starring rocky star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty has been getting an overwhelming response from both, the audience and the critics. The film is now ruling the box office as well.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 53.95 crore on its opening day. With this, the Hindi version of Yash’s film has emerged as one of the biggest bumper openers in Hindi circuits since Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 movie War which had collected Rs 51.60 crore on its day one.

Apart from this, trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 67 Lakh in Chennai on its opening day. The film also did good business in Kerala where it collected Rs 7.1 crore on Thursday. Even in the Nizam areas, Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s movie reported a box office collection of Rs 9.60 crore.

Nizam - Apr 14th Share :1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 9.60 Crs 2. #RRRMovie - ₹ 41 Lakhs 3. #Beast - ₹ 35 Lakhs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 was released on April 14 on 4400 screens in North India and a total of 10,000 screens around the world. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

News18.com’s review of Yash’s KGF 2 reads, “KGF: Chapter 2 delivers the goods when it comes to non-stop thrills, mood, and style. The action sequences (and there are plenty) are as fabulous as action can get. Yes, some of them are way over the top but that qualifies for all the whistle-worthy moments indeed. My personal favourite ones were the ones that involved good-old hand-to-hand combat in the climax between Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Be it Rocky or Adheera’s introduction sequences and even some of the other action sequences during the entire film, they are all stylishly shot."

