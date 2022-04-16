KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash Starrer’s Hindi Version Crosses 100 Crs in Just 2 Days

KGF Chapter 2 has created a new record post pandemic. The Hindi version of the film did extremely well at the box-office. In fact, it recorded the biggest opening day collection in recent times, including pre pandemic, crossing the opening day biz of films like War. The film opened at Rs. 53.95 crores, surpassing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War which had opened at Rs. 51.60 crores. Now, the film reached another milestone as it grossed over 100 crores within just 2 days of release.

On Day 2, i.e., on Friday, the collection of the film saw a slight dip. The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 earned Rs. 46.79 crores. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is trending better than blockbusters like Baahubali: The Conclusion and even Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. The total collection of KGF: Chapter 2 now stands at Rs. 100.74 crores. The Yash starrer will easily cross 175 crore mark by the end of the first weekend.

Advertisement

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI… Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2… Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal… Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/nZZnYxe8vH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2022

It is phenomenal how well the Hindi version of the film is running at the box-office. Overall too, the film is doing a great biz. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 has already collected Rs. 300 crores worldwide.

#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 300 crs Gross at the WW Box office.. In jus 2 days..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 16, 2022

The total domestic collection too has been good. In 2 days, the total biz of the Yash starrer stands at Rs. 240 crores. The film opened at Rs. 135 crores and just day 2 collection all over the nation was Rs. 105 crores.

Yash indeed is the Rocking Star and at this pace, the film will easily gross over 500 crores over the weekend in India alone. We will just have to wait and see how many records the film will break. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.