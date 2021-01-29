KGF Chapter 2 Character Posters Showcase Stellar Cast of Sequel

Fans of the Kannada blockbuster movie KGF are eagerly awaiting the release date of the sequel KGF 2. The release date for the same will be announced today evening. The upcoming movie that continues the storyline of the 2018 movie and will bring forth some new characters played by actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prashanth Neel, besides the protagonist played by Yash.

Take a look at the new and old characters of this upcoming movie:

The protagonist of the blockbuster movie is Rocky played by Yash. In the upcoming movie, Rocky has gained control of the Kolar Gold Mines (KGF) where he once used to work. Rocky’s look in the upcoming movie still has his signature death stare look.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the upcoming movie. The 61-year-old actor is seen in a rugged Viking-inspired look who plays the role of Adheera, brother of Sooryavardhan, the late ruler of Kolar Gold Mines (KGF). Ramesh Indra played the role of Sooryavardhan in KGF Chapter 1 whose son Garuda, played by Ram or Ramachandra Raju, was the villain in the first movie.

Raveena Tandon will be playing the role of political leader Ramika Sen in KGF Chapter 2. The 46-year-old actor is seen in a deep red saree as she strikes a power pose. It is being speculated that Raveena’s character will influence Rocky’s control over the Kolar Gold Mines.

Rocky’s romantic partner Reena is played by actress Srinidhi Shetty. Srinidhi’s revealed look for the upcoming movie shows her in black ethnic wear as she opens the doors. It is expected that Rocky might have to make a choice between his love and his violent profession in KGF Chapter 2.

The KGF Times may give fans a hint as to how the movie will end. The storyline which started with Rocky making a promise to his dying mother in the first movie may be the foundation of the upcoming movie as well.

Are you excited for the sequel of Kannada blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2?