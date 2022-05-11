KGF Chapter 2 Collection: Yash-Starrer Leaves RRR Behind, Mints Rs 1100 Cr

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has set a new trend in the Indian film industry by breaking all the box office records. The movie was released on April 14. and it continues to have a golden run in cinema halls even on weekdays. This film has surpassed RRR’s collection in 25 days and is now the third highest grossing Indian film.

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 has successfully completed 25 days of its theatrical release and is still making its records. Recently, the film became the third highest grossing Indian film after minting Rs 1100 crore worldwide, leaving behind RRR, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris.

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has done some incredible business. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 1200 crore mark at the box office worldwide. In 26 days, the film collected over Rs 1150 crore and in another few days, it will reach a new milestone. After Aamir Khan’s Dangal and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF is now the third highest grossing Indian film.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF: Chapter 2 has collected Rs 1154.80 crore worldwide in 25 days and is going steady at the box office. The film will exceed the benchmark of Rs 1200 crore this weekend if it continues at the same pace.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box OfficeCROSSES ₹1150 cr milestone mark. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 crWeek 2 - ₹ 223.51 crWeek 3 - ₹ 140.55 crWeek 4Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 crDay 2 - ₹ 8.90 crDay 3 - ₹ 24.65 crDay 4 - ₹ 25.42 crTotal - ₹ 1154.80 cr March BEGINS for ₹1200 cr club. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 9, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 is a Kannada period action drama, written and directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. It is the first Kannada film to be released in IMAX.

