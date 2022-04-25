KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel Celebrates Success of Yash Starrer: Just the Beginning

Director Prashanth Neel, whose KGF Chapter 2 is ruling the box office and the audiences alike, celebrated the huge success of the movie along with his hero Yash and producer Vijay. The makers celebrated the glorious success of their magnum opus with a very private party, with only a few teammates, gathered to cut the cake.

The pictures of Prashanth Neel, hero Yash, and Hombale Films producer Vijay, celebrating the unanimous success of the movie, have been shared with the media. ‘KGF. This is only the beginning’ was engraved on the cake. The images were shared on Hombale Films’ official Instagram handle with the caption, “It’s just the beginning 🎉#KGFChapter2.”

The film has already grossed Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, with net revenues in Bollywood alone totalling Rs 300 crore. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Eswari Rao, Raveena Tando, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, and others play significant roles in the film.

Meanwhile, after the massive success of KGF 1 and 2, director Prashanth was asked about the third part of the film in an interview.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “It’s too early to confirm. In cinema, you can even bring back the dead to life. If people love KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise.”

KGF 2 has been getting great reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film seems to be living up to all the expectations that the audience had. News18’s review of the film reads, “KGF: Chapter 2 doesn’t let us take our eyes off the screen. It’s designed to be a cinematic treat with some amazing action pieces, one that deserves to be watched on the big screen.”

