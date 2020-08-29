KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel Says, Prakash Raj Not a Replacement to Anant Nag

Prakash Raj has recently joined the sets of the much-anticipated upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2. The filming of the eagerly-awaited big project resumed on Wednesday in Bengaluru. About 25 days of shoot work is left in the film that includes some major action sequences.

Prakash Raj shared an on-location picture on his Twitter page on August 26. In his tweet, he wrote, “Start Camera… Action... BACK TO WORK..”

Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

The prequel of the period-action film had Anant Nag, who is reprising his role in the second part. Soon, after the picture was posted by Prakash Raj, fans pointed out the resemblance of the setting to that of Anant Nag’s scenes in Chapter 1. In context to the same, Prakash Raj was rumoured to have replaced Anant Nag in the film.

However, Neel quashed all the speculations recently, putting it to rest once and for all. In an interview to Cinema Express, director Prashant Neel clarified, “Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie.”

Neel too had taken to Twitter to welcome Prakash Raj on board. He wrote, “Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2. Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck”

Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2 Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck🙏 pic.twitter.com/AmPS9PDh2o — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) August 26, 2020

In addition to Yash in the lead, KGF: Chapter 2 also features Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles.

However, due to Sanjay Dutt’s recent cancer diagnosis, he will be away from work until the completion of his treatment. Makers revealed last month that Sanjay has three days’ worth of work remaining, which he will be completing after returning from abroad three months later.

Srinidhi Shetty will also reprise her role from the first part. Following the coronavirus lockdown and Sanjay’s health concerns, the film’s release has been postponed. A new official date is yet to be announced by the makers.