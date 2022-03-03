KGF Chapter 2 Drops A Major Update; Yash Starrer To Release Trailer On This Day

The highly-anticipated film KGF Chapter 2 is set to release in April this year. Given fans are eager to see Kannada actor Yash return on the screen, the makers have announced that the trailer of the film is set to drop later this month. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and announced that the trailer of KGF 2 will be dropping on March 24. Sharing a new poster of the film, Prashanth wrote, “There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm."

The trailer announcement date comes a little over a month after Prashanth shared a poster of Yash from the film and confirmed that the movie will be releasing as per its schedule, April 14. “Caution Warning sign Danger ahead! Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can’t wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022," the directed tweeted. The latest KGF 2 update also comes a year after the makers dropped the teaser of the movie.

KGF: Chapter 1, that had released in 2018, was a massive hit. The film featured Yash in the role of Rocky, a man adamant about fulfilling the promise he made to his dying mother — that he won’t die poor. While Yash will reprise his role as Rocky in the sequel, Sanjay Dutt stars as Adheera, Rocky’s nemesis. Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen, a powerful political leader.

It was earlier reported that Raveena’s character is modelled after the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, speaking with News18, Raveena denied the connection. “There is nothing about Indira Gandhiji in this movie. Neither is my look like her nor is my character inspired by her. Nor have we taken any such references. The film is based in the ’80s and because I play a prime minister in the film, there were many speculations which started that I play Indira Gandhiji in the movie," she said.

KGF 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It’s Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films, Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films. The film is set to clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

