KGF Chapter 2 First Review: Yash Is Electrifying While Sanjay Dutt Outstanding in Epic Blockbuster

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, has been one of the most talked-about movies of the year; it’s filled the internet with news and gossip- nearly nonstop at times. It’s hard to believe that the film is almost actually out. The moment everyone has waited for is days away. However, for some, it’s actually already happened. Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, got a chance to watch Prashanth Neel’s directorial before its theatrical debut on April 14.

Sandhu has reviewed the film on his Instagram Story and given it five stars. Sharing the review, Sandhu wrote, “The breathtaking, larger-than-life frames grandiose and opulent production design and stunning visual effects impart sheen and sparkle. The action portions provide ample exhilarating moments and I must add, it commands repeat viewing. KGF 2 is powered by strong performances from the skilled cast. Having said that, the eyes are on the protagonist and antagonist all the while. Yash is electrifying and Sanjay Dutt is Outstanding."

“KGF2 is akin to a typhoon that will end the dry spell at the box office and go down as a textbook on how to 0:00 make a solid entertainer," Sandhu added.

KGF 2 has grown beyond its initial take-off. Started eight years ago as a Kannada movie, the franchise has now spread wide and beyond. Recently, Rocking star Yash, the Rocky Bhai of the magnum opus, shared a few thoughts with News18.com regarding the film. He was joined by director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films.

“We started from here, from Kannada and now we are everywhere” began Neel. “I have taken extra care for Kannada dubbing for the same reason. KGF has reached a stage where such an extensive promotion may not be needed. But we made sure to go places, not to promote but to thank people,” said the maker.

KGF 2 is slated to release worldwide on 14th April 2022 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The movie is said to be made in a 100 crore budget. Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Malavika Avinash are playing pivotal roles in the movie.

