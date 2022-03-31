KGF: Chapter 2 Gets U/A Certificate, To Have Runtime of 168 Minutes

After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, if there is any sequel of a movie that has eagerly been awaited is Kannada star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The latest update on the much awaited pan-India biggie is that the makers have completed the censorship formalities and have also locked the runtime for the film. The Prashanth Neel directorial has been cleared with U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The total theatrical runtime of the film is 2 hours 48 minutes (168 minutes). KGF: Chapter 1 was 1 hour 55 minutes long.

The promising action drama is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the first single titled Toofan, which has a huge response from the fans. Leaving Yash’s fans crazy, the song made a record on the internet, as in the first 24-hours of its release, it garnered over 26 million views. The trailer, recently released in all languages, has also garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

In addition to Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh and Eshwari Rao, among others in pivotal roles. Yash has also turned dialogue writer in this film. In a recent interview director Prashanth Neel revealed that Yash has written most of his dialogues for this film.

Said to be the most-awaited Indian movie of the year, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

KGF Chapter 2 will be presented in north India by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. The film will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on April 14.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.