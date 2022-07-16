KGF: Chapter 2 Is The First Film To Score 90 Plus On Ormax Power Rating

Rocky Bhai aka Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has made a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. From storyline to dialogues to action sequences, the film has broken a number of records at the box office. It won’t be wrong to say that the KGF series has proved to be a turning point in Yash’s career. And, it is being said that the film has received a 90 plus rating on Ormax Power Rating. It, additionally, also has an 8.5 rating on IMDB.

The announcement was made on Instagram with a picture of Yash’s character in the film. It read, “At the end of its theatrical run, K.G.F: Chapter 2 has emerged as the first-ever film to score 90+ on Ormax Power Rating (OPR) in five languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam). OPR is a proprietary measure on a 0-100 scale, capturing the audience response to a film.”

Fans have flooded the comment section with fire and red hearts emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ormax Media (@ormaxmedia)



KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashant Neel, was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1, which also starred Yash in the lead. The plot picks up from the point after Rocky Bhai killed Garuda the chief of the mines. KGF: Chapter 2 also marked the South debut of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Sanjay Dutt played the ruthless Adheera, who is inspired by the Vikings. Raveena Tandon was seen in the role of a politician.

