KGF Chapter 2 Likely To Be Released On September 9

Kannada superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 is the most awaited film of the year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the most expensive movie in the history of the Kannada film industry. It is reportedly being made at a whopping budget of around Rs 100 crore.

Earlier the Chapter 2 of KGF was scheduled to release on July 16 but it had to be postponed. Now some update has been coming to the fore regarding the new release date of the movie.

According to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the action drama may premiere on September 9 this year, only if the third wave does not hit the country and the Covid-19 cases remain under control. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date.

Reportedly, the makers are also in talks with OTT platform Amazon Prime video for the digital distribution post the big-screen release.

According to some reports, the team is busy with the post-production work of the project and Yash is involved in the dubbing of the dialogues along with other actors. Malavika Avinash, who is also featuring in the film, has wrapped up her dubbing work.

As seen in Chapter 1, Yash will continue playing the lead role in the second part of Prashanth Neel’s directorial. Besides Yash and Malavika, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

It is expected that if released in theatres KGF 2, may revive the box office. However, owing to the pandemic there are also chances of bearing losses as there will be only 50% seating in theatres across India.

The first part of the film became a huge hit at the box office worldwide due to its incredible visuals, storytelling and acting.

#KGFChapter2 could’ve a theatrical release on 9th September providing covid is under control by then & theaters reopens across India. #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/3YpafwYoAy— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 23, 2021

The period action told the story of Raja Krishnappa Bairya “Rocky”, who has the misfortune of getting involved with the gold mafia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here