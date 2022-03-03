KGF Chapter 2: Makers Announce Release Date of Trailer, Fans Can't Keep Calm

The trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 will be unveiled on March 27 at 6:40 PM, the makers announced on Thursday. As the release date, April 14, of the upcoming magnum opus inches closer, the makers have confirmed the release date of the trailer.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. According to reports, the film’s theatrical rights have been raised to almost 60 crores.

With several actors from the first part continuing their characters in the sequel, Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon essaying Ramika Sen.

The film will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The climax scenes of the film were shot in Hyderabad. An exclusive set was built for this film at Ramoji Film City.

As the fans are excited to witness the film, the Telugu theatrical rights of the sequel have been bought for Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi rights have been sold for 44 crores.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the fictional mob drama was to premiere on October 23, 2020 but was postponed owing to the pandemic. Then, the release date was set for July 16, 2021, unfortunately, the makers again had to postpone.

Earlier, on the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the makers launched a new poster of the film featuring the star. In the poster, the actor could be seen sporting an intense look.

