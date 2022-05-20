KGF Chapter 2 Makers Announce Upcoming Project ‘Bagheera’ With Mahurat Shot; See Pics

After delivering mega-hit like KGF and KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films, the producers of these two blockbusters are set to bring back the magic of their films with their upcoming project titled Bagheera. The movie is touted to be an action thriller from the production house, which is on a dream run. The Muhurat of the movie was held today in Bengaluru. The movie ensures the return of the dynamic duo, Ugram star Srii Murali and KGF Director Prashanth Neel.

‘Ugramm’ known as the Srii Murali’s comeback movie, was also directed by Prashanth Neel. This time the script of ‘Bagheera’ has been written by Prashanth and the movie will be directed by Dr Suri.

Filmmaker Prashant Neel took to Instagram and shared pictures from the mahurat shot of the film.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, “#Bagheera💥I know it will be one of my favourite’s.All the best to the entire team @vkiragandur sir @sriimurali #suri@hombalefilms.”

Earlier in December 2020, on the occasion of Srii Murali’s birthday, the first look poster for Bagheera, featuring the actor in an angry avatar, was released. Fans will be excited to know that the ‘Roaring Star’ might step into the shoes of a tough cop for this action drama. The final star cast of the movie is yet to be revealed by Hombale Films.

The production house is on a roll this year and seems to be in the mood for big announcements. Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara was also roped in recently for a major project by them, alongside they are launching Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew Yuva RajKumar in another untitled movie which will be directed by Santhosh Anandram of Raajkumara Fame. Kantara and Raghavendra stores are the other 2 upcoming movies which will be released under the Hombale banner. Following the pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films is focused on making projects that can be released on a national level. Their upcoming production venture Salaar starring Prabhas will also be released in 5 languages.

Bagheera is slated to be released next year, the movie will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening on the outskirts of Bengaluru and the Mysore region.

