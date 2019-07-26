Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

KGF Chapter 2 Makers Reveal Their New Character Named Adheera

After the box office success of KGF: Chapter 1, the makers of the popular film are finally gearing up to launch the second chapter of the film.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
KGF Chapter 2 Makers Reveal Their New Character Named Adheera
After the box office success of KGF: Chapter 1, the makers of the popular film are finally gearing up to launch the second chapter of the film.
Loading...

After the box office success of KGF: Chapter 1, the makers of the popular film are finally gearing up to launch the second chapter of the film. Releasing a teaser poster of KGF: Chapter 2 online earlier today, the makers decided to give fans a pleasant surprise as they gave a glimpse of a new character named Adheera.

Taking to social media, Hombale Films tweeted, "Unveiling #Adheera from #KGFChapter2 on July 29th at 10 AM.Stay tuned to @hombalefilms.@prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @excelmovies @VaaraahiCC"

In the poster shared by Homable Films, one can see a clenched fist with a ring displaying the face of a lion. Besides this the dark and intense poster also mentions that Adheera will be revealed on July 29 at 10am. Till now, there is no confirmation about the actor playing Adheera. However, fans are speculating that it might be Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. Earlier KGF: Chapter 1 which took on Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box office was also helmed by Prashanth Neel. According to a Times Now report, Yash who starred in Chapter 1 was quoted as saying that the makers have reserved the best for the sequel and while for the first part, the team held back a little and had certain restrictions, they plan to go all out for KGF: Chapter 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram