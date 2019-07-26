KGF Chapter 2 Makers Reveal Their New Character Named Adheera

After the box office success of KGF: Chapter 1, the makers of the popular film are finally gearing up to launch the second chapter of the film. Releasing a teaser poster of KGF: Chapter 2 online earlier today, the makers decided to give fans a pleasant surprise as they gave a glimpse of a new character named Adheera.

Taking to social media, Hombale Films tweeted, "Unveiling #Adheera from #KGFChapter2 on July 29th at 10 AM.Stay tuned to @hombalefilms.@prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @excelmovies @VaaraahiCC"

In the poster shared by Homable Films, one can see a clenched fist with a ring displaying the face of a lion. Besides this the dark and intense poster also mentions that Adheera will be revealed on July 29 at 10am. Till now, there is no confirmation about the actor playing Adheera. However, fans are speculating that it might be Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. Earlier KGF: Chapter 1 which took on Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box office was also helmed by Prashanth Neel. According to a Times Now report, Yash who starred in Chapter 1 was quoted as saying that the makers have reserved the best for the sequel and while for the first part, the team held back a little and had certain restrictions, they plan to go all out for KGF: Chapter 2.

