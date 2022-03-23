KGF Chapter 2: Makers to Transform Fans’ Artworks Into Posters for Yash Starrer Action-Drama

South Superstar Yash is set to return to the theatres with the second installment of his much-loved film ‘KGF1′. While fans have been waiting with bated breaths for its release, the makers are now inviting them to part take in the film’s journey. The movie’s fans can become an integral part of the upcoming sequel’s publicity and promotion campaign by sharing their fan art of the film. Never done before by an Indian film, KGF: Chapter 2, will be the first film in the country to make fan-created art part of their marketing campaign by transforming them into hoardings and digital displays.

The makers are celebrating the much-awaited sequel of the film and hence they are calling out fans of Yash and the blockbuster Chapter 1, to share their art that will become a part of this franchise’s epic journey.

Talking about the previous franchise, KGF 1 is an explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack, and top-notch performances. At the time of its release, the action drama shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

Advertisement

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.