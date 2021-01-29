KGF Chapter 2 Release Date Announced, Yash-starrer to Hit Theatres on July 16th, 2021

The highly-anticipated release date of KGF Chapter 2 has been announced. The sequel to the blockbuster Kannada gangster-drama KGF, Chapter 2 stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Director Prashanth Neel took o Twitter to announce the release date. He wrote, "#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16"

Earlier on Friday, Prashanth Neel had tweeted that the release date of the film will be announced on January 29th at 6.32 P.M. "That promise will be fulfilled. #KGFChapter2 release date announcement today at 6:32pm," he wrote. He also shared a new poster of the film along with it.

On January 7th, a day before Yash's birthday, the makers dropped the teaser of the film. The 2 minute-long teaser shows glimpses from the action-thriller. Director Prashanth Neel wrote, "A promise was once made, that promise will be kept! Wishing Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash a very Happy Birthday."

KGF Chapter 2 was initially scheduled to release on October 23, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus induced lockdown, the shoot was halted and the release date had to be postponed. The film's Hindi rights have been bought by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, whereas Malyalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will distribute the film in Kerala. KGF Chapter 2 has been produced by Vijay Kirgandur.