KGF Chapter 2 Release Date, Cast, Budget and All You Need to Know About Yash's Film

Makers of blockbuster gangster film KGF Chapter 2 are all set to announce the release date of the sequel at 6:32pm today. Kannada star Yash will be reprising his role, while Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have joined the franchise.

KGF Chapter 1 won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects. The period action film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. KGF was one of the costliest Kannada language movies and many expect that it might be the next Baahubali of Indian cinema.

To add to the excitement about the release date, here are ten things that you need to know about KGF chapter 2.

1. Sanjay Dutt playing the role of Adheera will be the mean nemesis of Rocky (Yash) in the upcoming movie. Although the teaser did not reveal his complete look, we did see the back of Sanjay Dutt dressed in battle armour and a Viking inspired hairdo. He is also seen brandishing a sword in the teaser.

2. Adheera is the brother of Sooryavardhan, the late ruler of Kolar Gold Mines (KGF). Ramesh Indra played the role of Sooryavardhan in KGF Chapter 1. It was his son Garuda, played by Ram alias Ramachandra Raju, who was the villain in the first movie. Before stepping into the role, Ram worked as Yash's bodyguard.

3. The teaser also gave us a glimpse of Raveena Tandon in a scarlet saree playing the role of political leader Ramika Sen.

4. Raveena might play a pivotal role in influencing Rocky’s control over the gold fields of Karnataka in the upcoming movie.

5. KGF Chapter 2 is the most expensive Kannada film with a budget of ₹100 crore, the film will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

6. The shooting of the sequel started in August 2019 at Cyanide Hills in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

7. The movie was scheduled to release on October 23, 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic the release has been scheduled for this year.

8. The plot of KGF spans over thirty years and traces the changing dynamics of power-hungry politicians and gangsters who wish to control the business of gold.

9. The movie’s heart and soul are the one promise that Rocky made to his dying mother when he was a child. As the teaser suggests in the end that “that promise will be kept.”

10. The movie will also answer if Rocky chooses to keep his love Reena or goes all guns blazing to maintain his control among the wolves that might be planning to backstab him.