KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Reveals Who Encouraged Him For The Role of Adheera - Any Guesses?

Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 which also stars Yash in the lead. In the film, Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of a villain named Adheera. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Dutt in his deadly avatar, the actor has now revealed who encouraged him to accept this role.

During a recent event in Mumbai, Sanjay Dutt talked about KGF: Chapter 2 and thanked his wife, Manyata Dutt for encouraging him to do KGF 2. “This journey of KGF Chapter 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. This film was made as a family even the spot boys, the junior artist we are all family. I want to thank Yash for being a superb co-star such a humble man, my younger brother. Thank you Raveena, Prashanth thank you for making Adheera. Most importantly I want to thank my wife who pushed me to do KGF 2," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Sanjay Dutt talked about his role in the movie and shared his shooting experience with heavy armour. “I know it was very heavy. But yes, it was difficult, it was too hot. The armour was made up of leather. Don’t think that filmmaking is an easy job. One has to face several difficulties. When we shot the climax, we wore such heavy outfits. Even my younger brother (referring to Yash) had to wear the same. We had to work in the dust. It is not difficult or taxing, because we love what we do," the 62-year-old actor said.

When asked about being back on sets after the cancer treatment, Sanjay Dutt had shared, “I am an artist and till the day I die, I’ll keep acting if God permits me to. I love what I do. I love the characters I play, I love the body of work I have done and it’s been 45 years I have been in the industry and I see the young talent coming up."

Meanwhile, releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.