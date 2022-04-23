KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why the Film Is Special to Him; Varun Dhawan, Daughter Trishala React

Sanjay Dutt’s character of a robust villain ‘Adheera’ in KGF: Chapter 2 was eagerly awaited by the audience and that has gone much ahead of the expectations. The actor has proved that his persona is incomparable when it comes to playing the character to the best of its potential.

Recently the actor took to his social media and shared a thankful note with his fans in which he showed gratitude towards the director Prashant Neel and his team for making it a special film in his life. In the note, he wrote, “There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it. The film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion.”

Thanking Prashanth Neel, he added, “Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen.”

He concluded by saying, “The film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.” See the post here:

Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Duttá daughter Trishala reacted to the post as well. They commented with heart emojis.

With the release of KGF: Chapter 2 the fandom of Sanjay Dutt has raised up to the next level and the actor is enjoying the best of his fan moments wherever he goes. On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.