KGF: Chapter 2 Special Screening Held At Royal Challengers Bangalore Bio Bubble

Ever since its release, KGF: Chapter 2 has become everyone’s favourite. Recently, a special screening of the Yash starrer was also held at Royal Challengers Bangalore Bio Bubble. Reportedly, the screening, which was held on Sunday night, was attended by several players who are also currently busy with the Indian Premier League.

Earlier on Sunday, the official Twitter handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore also shared an update regarding the same. Pictures of the preparations which were underway before the special screening were also shared. “KGF Chapter 2 Special Premiere at the RCB Bio Bubble tonight & we’re all set for the blockbuster! Here’s a sneak peek. More to follow…,” the tweet read.

KGF Chapter 2 was released on April 14. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. Reportedly, the film has been released on 4400 screens in North India and a total of 10,000 screens around the world. The movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

KGF Chapter 2 has also been breaking records at the box office. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF 2 has found a spot in the Rs 500 crore club within just four days, becoming the first Kannada movie to have reached the milestone. “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office: CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days. Day 1 – ₹ 165.37 cr, Day 2 – ₹ 139.25 cr, Day 3 – ₹ 115.08 cr, Day 4 – ₹ 132.13 cr, Total – ₹ 551.83 cr,” he tweeted on Monday morning. He also revealed that with the worldwide collections, KGF 2 has broken several records. “(KGF 2 has recorded the) BIGGEST opener of all time in Hindi, Kerala, Karnataka. (It is the) FIRST movie from Sandalwood to enter ₹500 cr club, (recorded) HIGHEST opening weekend of all time.[Indian Films] and (witnessed) #2 GLOBAL opener for April 15-17 weekend,” he tweeted on Sunday.

