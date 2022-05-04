KGF Chapter 2 Star Yash Meets CM Pramod Sawant During Family Vacay in Goa; See Pics

Kannada actor Yash, who is currently basking in the success of his latest pan India film KGF Chapter 2, has ventured out on a vacation in Goa with family. The actor seems to have taken a break. Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit too had shared a couple of loved-up pictures with the sandalwood star. Recently, during the vacation, Yash met Goa CM Pramod Sawant along with his wife Radhika Pandit.

In April, Yash was spotted in Goa taking a vacation along with his wife and kids. While on their vacation, the KGF actor Radhika and the team met the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant on Tuesday.

The Goa CM took to Twitter recently and shared pictures of Yash’s visit to his office. In the pictures, we see Yash dressed casually in a white shirt and blue denim pants. The actor is seen smilingly receiving a bouquet of flowers from the Pramod Sawant as the Goa CM welcomes the star, his wife Radhika and the team.

Along with the photos, he wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet the KGF superstar, @TheNameIsYash along with his wife Radhika and team at Panaji.”

It was a pleasure to meet the KGF superstar, @TheNameIsYash along with his wife Radhika and team at Panaji. pic.twitter.com/oyuR0NRwub— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the most anticipated film of 2022 after Rajamouli’s RRR is the Kannada star Yash’s KGF Chapter-2. The movie features Yash in the role of Rocky Bhai has released on April 14 and received a positive response from the audience. The movie is continuing to rake in the moolah at the box office.

KGF: Chapter 2 had managed to cross the lifetime collection of films like PK, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju in just 11 days after release. It is the third highest-grossing film in Hindi. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the company Hombale Films. KGF Chapter-2 is the sequel to 2019’s blockbuster KGF Chapter-1, which was directed by the sensational director Prashanth Neel.

KGF 2 starred Kannada actor Yash in the lead role. It also had Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, along with Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

