KGF Chapter 2 Star Yash Plants A Kiss On Wife Radhika Pandit’s Cheek During Romantic Vacay; See Pics

South superstar Yash is currently basking in the success of his latest release KGF Chapter 2. An avid social media user, Yasjh loves to keep his fans updated by sharing pictures and videos related to his personal and professional life. Recently, the actor posted a video on social media to thank his fans for showering love on his film. And, it seems that the actor’s wife Radhika Pandit is no less when it comes to being active on social media. On Tuesday, Radhika took to Instagram and treated fans to some adorable snaps with Yash.

In the lovey-dovey pictures, we see that Yash can’t seem to take his eyes off her as he plants a kiss on the cheek with a happy smile. The pictures capture some romantic moments between the two, as they twinned in tropical outfits amid the mesmerizing beachy background. In the pics, we also couldn’t miss but notice Yash’s swag-filled style in a man bun and rugged beard.

Sharing the pics, Radhika wrote in the captions, “Looking through coloured glasses.#radhikapandit #nimmarp.”

The outing of the couple seems like it’s not just a family vacation as recently the KGF 2 makers also shared a pic with Yash and Prashanth Neel from the same location as they celebrated the blockbuster success. And the couple’s pic of Yash and Radhika was also clicked by the cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda.

KGF Chapter 2 has already grossed Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, with net revenues in Bollywood alone totalling Rs 300 crore. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Eswari Rao, Raveena Tando, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, and others play significant roles in the film.

Meanwhile, after the massive success of KGF 1 and 2, director Prashanth was asked about the third part of the film in an interview.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “It’s too early to confirm. In cinema, you can even bring back the dead to life. If people love KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise.”

KGF 2 has been getting great reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film seems to be living up to all the expectations that the audience had. News18’s review of the film reads, “KGF: Chapter 2 doesn’t let us take our eyes off the screen. It’s designed to be a cinematic treat with some amazing action pieces, one that deserves to be watched on the big screen.”

