KGF: Chapter 2 Starring Yash and Raveena Tandon Postponed Due to Covid-19

The multilingual film “KGF Chapter 2" will have a new release date, Raveena Tandon, a cast member of the film, announced on Instagram on Tuesday. The film starring Kannada star Yash was earlier scheduled to release on July 16. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF Chapter 1.

Raveena uploaded the image of a warrior figurine with a message written on it. The message read: “The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2."

The actress captioned the image as: “Witness the magnum opus come to life soon."

As seen in Chapter 1, Yash will continue playing the lead role in the second part of Prashanth Neel’s directorial. Besides Yash and Malavika, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

The period action told the story of Raja Krishnappa Bairya “Rocky”, who has the misfortune of getting involved with the gold mafia. The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

