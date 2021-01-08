KGF Chapter 2 Teaser: Yash and Sanjay Dutt Team up for a Thrilling Sequel to Kannada Film

K.G.F. Chapter 2 teaser is out now after a long wait. The movie, a sequel to Kannada action flick K.G.F. Chapter 1, will be up for release soon. To add to the excitement before the movie's release, director Prashanth Neel and the team decided to surprise their fans with the much-awaited teaser on Yash’s birthday. The lead actor, a night before his special day, took to social media to announce the release of the teaser of K.G.F. Chapter 2.

The teaser starts with the text, “A promise was once made” and concludes with “That promise will be kept.” The promise, as shown in the first movie, was Rocky giving his words to his dying mother that he will never die in poverty. Introducing Kannada superstar as Rocky Bhai once again, the video also has the message, “Happy Birthday Rocking Star Yash.”

The sequel to KGF. Chapter 1 continues to be tale of power struggle. Apart from Yash, other leading roles in the movie will be played by Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. Raveena will be seen in a strong role, while we get to see a glimpse of Dutt’s back in the video, with him holding a sword.

Meanwhile, Srinidhi, who played Yash’s love interest in the first movie, will reprise her role. She can be seen waiting for someone eagerly. Yash, who reveals his character at the end, can be seen in a cool avatar, full of attitude, blowing cars with a gun.

Watch the much-awaited teaser here:

Sanjay Dutt shared the teaser and wrote, "The love that you all have shown for #Adheera till now has been overwhelming. Sharing #KGF2Teaser"

Within hours of its release, the video gathered more than 16 million views, winning hearts of fans. Curious fans will get to know more about the film once the trailer releases. Going by the teaser, for now, it is safe to say that the movie will have double the action and drama than KGF Chapter 1.