KGF Chapter 2 To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From THIS Date - Fans Are Excited!

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of all time and it is not a secret. While the film was released in theatres on April 14, it will now be available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Yes, you read it right. KGF: Chapter 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video from June 3. Subscribers of the OTT platform will be available to stream the movie in five Indian languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the movie shared the update and wrote, “Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! 🔥 #KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3, @PrimeVideoIN.”

The announcement has left fans super excited. “Fasten your seat belt because #KGFChapter2 coming to rule again!” one of the fans wrote.

A sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfill his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen.

Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

The movie turned out to be one of the biggest superhits of all time and earned over Rs 1200 crore at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 3 is also in making. Earlier this month, the film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed the news and added that they are planning to create a Marvel-style franchise of the hit film. “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man Home Coming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily,” he told Dainik Bhaskar.

