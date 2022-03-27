KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer: Ram Charan, Shivaraj Kumar to Present the Telugu and Kannada Versions

As ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on April 14, the makers of the mega action entertainer have decided to go all out with the promotions of the mega action entertainer. It’s learnt that two superstars from the South film industry have collaborated with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ to present its Telugu and Kannada versions. While Ram Charan will be presenting the Telugu version, Kannada star Shivaraj Kumar will be presenting the Kannada version respectively. It has also been learnt that Suriya will present the Tamil trailer.

The makers had planned a grand trailer launch event in Bengaluru this week hosted by Karan Johar, where the entire cast and crew came together, along with the bigwigs of the industry. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be flying to Bengaluru for the mega event to be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

An explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records. Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

Advertisement

One of the emerging Pan India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.