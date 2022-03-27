KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: Yash and Sanjay Dutt Redefine War and Violence, Raveena Tandon is Unmissable, Watch

The makers of this year’s much-awaited film KGF 2 dropped its trailer and it has already set the expectation high for its April 14 release. In the sequel, superstar Yash will reprise his role as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt stars as Adheera, Rocky’s nemesis. Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen, a powerful political leader.

The action-packed, thrilling trailer sees Yash and Sanjay Dutt redefine war and violence. It is packed with high-octane action and fight scenes and it is raining bullets faster than one can blink. Raveena Tandon, through her limited appearance in the trailer, makes an impact that is hard to miss. The trailer is packed with whistle worthy scenes and dialogues- especially where Yash’s Rocky says that he ‘likes violence.’

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, RRR actor Ram Charan presented the Telugu version of the trailer, while Kannada star Shivaraj Kumar presented the Kannada version respectively. It has also been learnt that Suriya will present the Tamil trailer.

KGF: Chapter 1, that had released in 2018, was a massive hit. The film featured Yash in the role of Rocky, a man adamant about fulfilling the promise he made to his dying mother — that he won’t die poor.

In an earlier interview, Yash stated that following KGF 2, people’s expectations of him may reach new heights, therefore, he wants to pursue films that appeal to people of all ages. “It’s no longer about the language or the market but about the number of people we cater to. I aim to tell stories that can be enjoyed by people of all ages," he told Pinkvilla.

KGF 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It’s Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films, Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films.

