KGF Chapter 2: Yash Reveals ‘Rocky Will Be Facing Multiple Competitors’ ; Calls Film ‘A Character-Driven Story’

South superstar Yash is set to make his grand entry with the much-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2. While fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the release of the sequel of the much-loved movie. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor describes this Prashanth Neel-directed gangster drama as an underdog story.

“People want the underdog to win and it’s always nice to be an underdog. KGF is a character-driven story,” he smiles. The Drama actor went on to describe his character Rocky as a person who is focused to attain his goal. He said, “Rocky is witty, quirky, and has a certain attitude towards life.”

The Santhu Straight Forward actor went on to describe the traits of his character as he says,“He is very confused and has got a mission. He is just going up to the mission and doesn’t care what the obstacles are.”

The second instalment of KGF will be exciting as this time around, Rocky will be facing not one, but multiple competitors, with everyone looking to capture Kolar Gold Field.

“Your enemies bring out the best in you. Because the strong personalities are trying to trouble Rocky, he becomes stronger and wilder,” revealed Yash.

The Kiraathaka star has always been vocal about his aspirations of burning all the woods and making it an Indian film industry.

Asked if he will be doing multilingual films going forward, the actor told the entertainment portal, “Ultimately, it’s all about what the story wants to say. If it’s a story that everyone wants to listen to, it becomes universal. There are many aspects involved – from how you present it to how different it is from the rest. All of us are figuring and trying (on what next), but the idea is to entertain as many audiences as possible.”

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Yash revealed, “We are working on a script and it will take a little more time. We will tell you all very soon.”

On being asked about speculations around KGF 3, and if the story continues even further. Yash smilingly replied, “Wait till April 14 for that.”

