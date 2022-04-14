KGF: Chapter 2- Yash Starrer Gets Record Screens, Sees Unprecedented Advance Bookings; Will It Create History?

Remember the frenzy over Baahubali: Then Conclusion? Not just the Telugu industry, but audience from all over the world wanted to know the answer to ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara’? And thanks to the curiosity generated, the film managed to shatter records on its opening day. That was pre pandemic, and now post pandemic, it is Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 that is inviting the same hysteria from all over the nation.

Back in 2018 when KGF released in the Hindi belts, the audience expected nothing. It released on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, one of the most anticipated films of the year, and trade analysts thought the film will come and go without anyone noticing it. However, the swag of Yash, and Prasanth Neel’s storytelling did the unexpected- it managed to topple Zero with ease and create an anticipation for the sequel just like Baahubali. And now that the film has released, it has opened with record screen count and an unprecedented advance booking. In fact, trade analysts are predicting that the Hindi version would turn out to be the biggest opener of the post pandemic times, and the early estimates suggest the collection would be massive, and never seen before.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been given a massive screen count. Despite RRR running in theatres, and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast’s release, the Kannada film managed a massive screen count of 10,000+ worldwide. This includes over 4400 screens in North India and 2600 screens down south. And with the multiplexes playing the film from early morning, the number of shows are also super high.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayan, the film has already sold 40,00,000+ tickets even before its release. To add to that, the good word of mouth has ensured that many screens allotted to Beast will now be given to KGF: Chapter 2.

Total number of #KGFChapter2 tickets sold in BMS & Paytm till now - 🎟️🎫40,00,000+#Yash — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 13, 2022

Due to EXCELLENT WoM, many theatres are shifting #KGFChapter2 to their main BIG screen by replacing #Beast.Additional shows are also getting added for #Yash starrer. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 14, 2022

The box office early estimates hint at the fact that the film might actually topple Baahubali: The Conclusion’s opening day numbers as well. As quoted by Bollywood Hungama, trade analysts have claimed that the Hindi version of the film will open at over 30 crores. BoxOfficeIndia’s early estimates claim that the numbers can go beyond Rs. 38 crores and if it does, the film will beat Baahubali: The Conclusion’s opening numbers.

KGF: Chapter 2 is already getting great reviews from all over. News18’s review of the film reads, “For the most part, KGF: Chapter 2 doesn’t let us take our eyes off the screen. It’s designed to be a cinematic treat with some amazing action pieces, one that deserves to be watched on the big screen.” We are yet to see how many records the film would break at the box-office, but we can be assured that it’s going to be quite a few.

