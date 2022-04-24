KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer’s Hindi Version to Cross 300 Crs Today but Can It Cross Baahubali 2’s Collections?

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been unstoppable at the box-office. Thanks to the intriguing and brilliant first part, the audience had been waiting for the release of the second part. Since its release, it has only been receiving immense love and breaking all records. Now, the Hindi version of the film is all set to cross the 300 crores benchmark today, i.e., Day 11.

On its second Saturday, the Hindi version of KGF 2 collected a massive Rs. 18.25 crores at the box-office, taking the total to Rs. 298.44 crores. Needless to say, with its second Sunday collection, the film will easily cross 300 crore benchmark. In fact, looking at the trend at the box-office, the biz should be somewhere around Rs. 315 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that it will be the first film post pandemic to be hitting a triple century, the last one being the 2019 film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It will also be the 10th film to cross the 300 crore mark.

#KGF2 continues to rule hearts and #BO…

⭐ Will score TRIPLE CENTURY today [second Sun; Day 11]

⭐ First film to hit ₹ 300 cr since #War [2019]

⭐ 10th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark

[Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: ₹ 298.44 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/3G5Te3Te2D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2022

Other films of the 300 crore club include PK (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Dangal (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Padmaavat (2018), Sanju (2018) and War (2019). There is also Baahubali: The Conclusion that is the only film to have breached the 500 crore club. Now, we will have to wait and see if KGF Chapter 2 can surpass the collection of Baahubali 2.

The fact that KGF 2’s Hindi version has managed to reach 300 crores mark in just 11 days in post pandemic times is an achievement in itself. The film has been performing equally well throughout India, and worldwide. In Tamil Nadu, the film has reportedly collected double the amount that it did on Day 1. It has been doing well in Kerala, and in Nizam as well. We will have to wait and see how many more records the Yash starrer will break, and in how many days will it cross the 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.