KGF Chapter 2: Yash Welcomed by Euphoric Crowd in Kochi Mall, Watch

Kannada actor Yash is busy promoting his much-awaited movie KGF Chapter 2. Most recently, the 36-year-old actor visited the capital city of Kerala, Kochi to promote the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster hit KGF Chapter 1. Yash was spotted entering a shopping mall as throngs of crowd cheered and waited to catch a glimpse of the actor. Footage shared by paparazzi show how fans of the actor were present at the first and the second floor of the shopping mall as they watched him arrive and promote his film.

KGF Chapter 2 will be released in cinemas next week. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. KGF Chapter 2 will narrate the story of protagonist Rocky played by Yash and how he claims the Kolar Gold Mines. Set in the 1970s and 1980s era, the movie also stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.The upcoming pan-India release will see Dutt playing the role of ruthless Adheera, a character styled like a warrior from the Vikings series. Dutt plays the role of a local mob leader who claims KGF to be his jurisdiction. While Rocky defends his claim to the gold mines, he has also managed to rattle the Prime Minister of the country, played by Raveena. The trailer of the movie has promised some hardcore action scenes and stunts performed by the actors and the crew.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Yash described his character by saying, “Your enemies bring out or your this thing brings out the best in you. There was one dialogue in Chapter 1, Rocky is like a fire and enemies are like petrol and the more you add fuel the more the fire intensifies so that's actually Chapter 2.” The actor also said that since the sequel has strong personalities and strong characters trying to control Rocky, he has to be stronger, wilder and he should be “mad”.

KGF Chapter 2 releases on April 14.

