KGF Chapter 2's Adheera To Kancha Cheena In Agneepath; How Sanjay Dutt Won Hearts With His Antagonistic Characters

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved villains of Bollywood for a reason! He recently won hearts with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 in which he played the role of Adheera. The movie and Dutt’s role in it were widely appreciated by the audience. Currently, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for his next release, Prithviraj which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. With the film, Sanjay Dutt will be bringing a new face of an antagonist standing against fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan. He will be essaying the role of Kaka Kanha in the movie.

Even before Adheera or Kaka Kanha, Sanjay Dutt has always taken over the trending rage in the antagonist universe. Whether it was Billa in Musafir, Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat, Raghu in Vaastav: The Reality or Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, Sanjay Dutt has always left impressed with his negative roles. Let’s look at some of the best antagonistic characters played by Sanjay Dutt during his career:

Kaka Kanha – Prithviraj

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Kaka Kanha in the film. He will be an antagonist who will fight against fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan (essayed by Akshay Kumar). The movie will hit theatres on June 3.

Adheera – KGF: Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt played the role of a villain named Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. The actor worked for this role after his cancer recovery. In an interview, Dutt also talked about essaying Adheera and explained that he had to undergo intense training for the same. The actor also mentioned that shooting under the sun with heavy armour wasn’t easy.

Balaram Prasad – Khalnayak

Produced by Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak was released in 1993. In the film, Sanjay Dutt played the role of a criminal named Ballu aka Balaram Prasad. The story revolved around Ballu’s arrest and his attempt to escape thereafter. The film also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.

Kancha Cheena – Agneepath

Released in 2012, Sanjay Dutt played the role of critically acclaimed villain named Kancha Cheena. He was a street drug runner in Mumbai who later emerged as a drug kingpin. Dutt’s performance in the movie was widely loved by the audience.

Raghu – Vaastav: The Reality

The film starred Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar in lead. It revolved around the life of a gangster named Chhota Rajan and presented the harsh reality of underworld life in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt’s role in the movie was widely appreciated by both, critics and audiences.

Ahmad Shah Abdali – Panipat

The film was released in 2019 and also starred Arjun Kapoor in the lead. The film was based on the third battle of Panipat which took place in 1761 between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. The role of Ahmad Shah was played by Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Billa – Musafir

The film starring Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in the lead was released in 2004. Dutt played the role of a killer named Billa, who was cheated for Rs 2.5 million by Lucky (Anil Kapoor).

