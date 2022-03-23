KGF Chapter 2's Toofan Trending on YouTube After 26 Million Views in 24 Hours

The popularity of the Toofan lyrical video from KGF Chapter 2 has touched new heights, just two days after the song was unveiled. The lyrical video, which left Yash’s fans swooning, went viral in no time. Making a record on the internet, the song, in its first 24-hours, garnered over 26 million views.

Trending on YouTube with over 2 million likes in all five languages, the song has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, Hombale Films, in its Twitter post, claimed that Toofan has become the country’s most viewed lyrical video song in the first 24-hours.

The song has been sung by Mohan Krishna, Brijesh Shandilya, Laxman Datta Naik, Santhosh Venky, Saaj Bhatt, Sachin Basrur, Sandesh Datta Naik, Puneeth Rudranag, Ravi Basrur, and Priyanka Bharali. Moreover, it also has child singers Raksha Kamath, Giridhar Kamath, Sinchana Kamath, Bharath Bhat, Nishanth Kini, Avani Bhat, Anagha Nayak, Swathi Kamath, Keerthana Basrur, and Sivanand Nayak.

Yash’s appearance in this song and the emotional voices of the singers have captivated the fans. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie is headlined by Yash. In addition, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Rao Ramesh, and Eshwari Rao, among others in pivotal roles.

Said to be the most-awaited Indian movie of the year, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

KGF Chapter 2 will be presented in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. KGF Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14.

