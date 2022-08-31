KGF Craze Hits Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Rocky Bhai Inspires Ganpati Idols

When KGF 2 hit theatres earlier this year, it became an instant blockbuster. Starring Yash in the lead, the film was widely appreciated by all and smashed all the box office records. Now, the film’s craze has also hit the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Yash aka Rocky Bhai’s look from KGF 2 has inspired Ganesh idols across the country. Several statues have been made in the style of Yash’s look in the film. A picture of the Rocky Bhai inspired Ganesh idol was also shared on social media in which the lord’s idol was seen dressed in a white blazer paired with black trousers and brown shows.

The idols are a sheer example of Rocky Bhai’s popularity. This proves that even months after the film’s release, the craze around it has refused to die down. Earlier, pictures of Ganesh idols inspired by Ram Charan’s look from SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Allu Arjun’s superhit Pushpa also went viral on social media.

KGF 2 was released in April this year. Besides Yash, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 was produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The film turned out to be one of the biggest superhits of all time and earned over Rs 1200 crore at the box office worldwide.

