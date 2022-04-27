KGF Director Plans A Big-Budget Pre-Climax For Prabhas’s Salaar

With KGF: Chapter 2 making big bucks at the global box office, director Prashant Neel has shifted the focus to his another much anticipated project – Salaar starring Prabhas. This film, announced before the pandemic, was expected to hit the theaters by April 14, 2022. Well, we know that it isin’t happening, and the official release date of Salaar has not been announced yet. After KGF: Chapter 2, Neel’s Salaar is also one of the big-budget films to be ever made in the Telugu and Kannada film industry.

Reportedly, Salaar is riding on a budget of 200 crores. The pre-climax scene, which was planned to be held on a large scale, alone is quite expensive. Neel is all set to spend crores for just one scene. Initially, the filmmaker planned to spend Rs 10 crore but with KGF grossing huge sums, he will reportedly be spending a total of Rs 20 crore on it. The makers want to pull off a large scale action scene with all military vans and guns in place. Of the film’s budget, a huge chunk will be taken away by Prabhas. It is believed that the action sequence in the movie Salaar will exceed the expectations of the audience.

Just like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Salaar is said to be a two-part franchise. But as of now, these are just rumours. Along with Prabhas, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has highly anticipated Adipurush in his kitty. The film, which is expected to release in 2023, will feature Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film will of course have a pan-India release. Post Baahubali 2, the actor has failed to create a jaw-dropping performance and with Salaar and Adipurush rolled up his sleeves – Prabhas is all set to cast his magic on moviegoers.

