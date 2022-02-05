KGF Director Prashanth Neel Praises Trailer of Vishnu Vishal’s FIR

The trailer of Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film FIR has impressed KGF director Prashanth Neel. The film is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu on February 11. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers released a trailer at an event in Chennai on Friday. Along with Vishnu, the film features Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica John, Gaurav Narayanan, and Gautham Menon in main roles,

After watching the trailer, Prashanth Neel termed it a “great trailer” and extended his best wishes to the team of FIR.

Great trailer @TheVishnuVishal .All the best to the entire team of FIR 👏 pic.twitter.com/bQc5Vpx4Nq— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 3, 2022

Vishnu thanked Prashanth for his wishes and praise.

Thank you so much bro:) https://t.co/jliR47HP77— IRFAN AHMED (ABA) (@TheVishnuVishal) February 3, 2022

In FIR, Vishnu is playing the character of Abu Bakker Abdula, a Muslim boy whose life turns upside down after he is suspected as a terrorist.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Tamil trailer of the movie and Nani launched the Telugu trailer. They have shared the YouTube links of the trailers on their Twitter handles.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer of FIR shows Abu Bakker who fights to prove his innocence after being suspected as a terrorist. The message-oriented film emphasises that terrorism doesn’t have any face, religion, or language.

The booking of tickets for FIR has started one week ahead of its theatrical release. Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that his production house Red Giant Movies will be releasing the film worldwide.

After multiple delays, the FIR team was reportedly contemplating an OTT release due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the film will be released in theatres as planned earlier.

The film is directed and written by Manu Anand. It is produced by Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh under the banner of VV Studioz.

