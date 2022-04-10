KGF Director Prashanth Neel Tells Farhan Akhtar That Yash Helped the Kannada Film Become a Pan-India Project

Actor Yash and KGF have reaped a worldwide following after the release of the ‘KGF: Chapter 1’. Despite having a massive Kannada fan base, Yash has turned out to become a pan-India star with the release of the film in 2018. With the release of KGF Chapter 2 coming up, it is expected that Yash would continue to grow as a global star.

Recently, KGF actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel interacted with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar where they talked about the process of developing KGF into the big name that it is today.

During the conversation, Prashanth mentioned that KGF’s 8 year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker also added, “When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today." Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, “The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

Adding more to the discussion, “Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter," said Prashanth.

Watch the interview here:

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’, to name a few.

