KGF Director Prashanth Neel to Bring Aamir Khan, Jr NTR Together in His Next? Here's What We Know

KGF director Prashanth Neel plans to rope in Aamir Khan for his movie with Jr NTR, sources close to him stated, as reported by the news agency IANS. Prashanth and Jr NTR have already announced their project. The team is considering Aamir for the role opposite the RRR actor. The project is likely to be rolled out in the next year.

Presently, Prashanth Neel is busy with Salaar, starring Prabhas of Baahubali fame. Sources say that he is now engaged in the post-production work of the movie. After the completion of the project, Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR are announcing their joint venture. Sources close to Neel confirmed the news and stated that the movie is going to be a major pan-India release.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, KGF producers shared that Salaar will be bigger than what they have made so far. They also gave an update on the KGF franchise. Hombale Films founders Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda told India Today, “For KGF, everything depends on director Prashanth Neel. He is busy with Salaar currently. Once he finishes that, he will have to work on developing the story for KGF’s next chapter. It all depends on him, honestly. As for the pressure, there is none. We are sure that Prashanth will definitely make a big, event movie. He will definitely come out with a grand out-and-out action film, something monstrous."

When asked what is happening with Salaar, they answered, “The shooting for Salaar will be done by January. Almost 80 per cent of the shoot is done. Only the climax is remaining, which we will wrap up in January. It will be bigger than any of the other movies we have made so far."

(With IANS inputs)

