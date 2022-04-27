KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Special Connection With Andhra Pradesh. Learn More

While KGF: Chapter 2 continues to break records at the box office and the craze for the film refuses to diminish, there is a lot of interest in the cast and crew of the movie. Several interesting things about the film have come to the fore. For example, the editor of the film is a 19-year-old Ujwal Kulkarni. Now, we have a new trivia for you and it’s about director Prashanth Neel.

We are all aware of actor Yash’s humble beginnings. His father worked as a bus driver in Karnataka. But not many are aware that filmmaker Prashanth Neel hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Prashanth Neel is from Neelakantapuram, a village in the Madakasira Mandal of the district and also takes his surname from the name of the village, shortening it to Neel.

Prashanth is also the nephew of former Congress Minister Dr N Raghuveera Reddy, currently retired and living in Neelakantapuram. Raghuveera Reddy’s brother N Subhash Reddy is Prashanth’s father. Prashanth, the son of Subhash and Bharathi, and his family moved to Bengaluru many years ago, where he completed his schooling. His father owned Moti Mahal, which was used for several film shoots.

Prashanth, who obtained his MBA, made his debut with the film Ugramm in 2014. Prashanth is still connected to his roots in Andhra Pradesh. He still visits Neelakantapuram, where his father’s tomb is located. Residents of the village have said that they are proud of the heights that someone from their village has attained, adding that he has no starry air around him when he visits Neelakantapuram.

Prashanth Neel is currently busy filming his next project Salaar which stars Prabhas.

