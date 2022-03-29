KGF Director Reveals Yash Himself Scripted His Major Dialogues in the Sequel

The much-awaited trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 was finally launched on March 27 in Bangalore, and unsurprisingly, it received a great response from the audience. The launch event was hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. The trailer has set the right tone for the film and has assured that KGF 2 will have all elements of a blockbuster. Besides Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The audience has loved the trailer, courtesy of its amazing cinematography and high-octane action sequences.

At the trailer launch event, a little-known fact about the film was revealed by director Prashant Neel. He shared that Yash scripted a major portion of his dialogues in the sequel, reported India.com.

As far as the trailer is concerned, fans have showered tremendous love as the views on YouTube are crossing a remarkable number. The trailer video has surpassed 109 million views in 24 hours across five languages and went on to create a record of becoming the highest viewed Indian trailer. The makers shared the news via a tweet that read, “Records.. Records.. Records.. Rocky don't like it, he avoids, but Records likes Rocky! He Cannot avoid it.” They further shared the breakdown of views, Kannada: 18 million, Telugu: 20 million, Hindi: 51 million, Tamil: 12 million, and Malayalam: 8 million.

KGF: Chapter 2 will witness a nationwide release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Written and directed by Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, KGF is expected to break all records not just down the South but at the international front as well.

