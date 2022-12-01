KGF Fame Krishna G Rao Rushed To Hospital After Complaining Of Exhaustion

The veteran actor Krishna G Rao popularly known for his role as the blind old man in the KGF franchise has been admitted to a private hospital on Thursday. He was admitted to Vinayaka Hospital near Sita Circle, Bengaluru. According to unclaimed reports, the actor was visiting a relative’s house and was rushed to the nearest medical facility at midnight after complaining of exhaustion. He is currently, undergoing treatment in the Incentive Care Unit (ICU). More details are awaited.

Rao’s character from KGF has been a turning point for the actor. After the release of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018, he featured in 30 films and after the second instalment he starred in around 15 films. Speaking to TV9 Kannada, the actor said that after KGF he has worked in 30 films.

Talking about his role in the magnum opus, Rao shared that he had worked in 40 films as an assistant director. According to Rao, he received a call for an audition and his dialogue delivery impressed the makers, the next thing Krishna G Rao knew was that he is in the 15-day shoot.

Speaking of the film, KGF Chapter 2 received rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. From storyline to dialogues to action sequences, the film has broken a number of records at the box office.

The film revolves around the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields, Rocky’s name strikes fear into his foes. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order.

The film is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1, which also starred Yash in the lead. The plot picks up from the point after Rocky Bhai killed Garuda the chief of the mines. KGF: Chapter 2 also marked the South debut of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Sanjay Dutt played the ruthless Adheera, who is inspired by the Vikings. Raveena Tandon played the role of a politician.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been helmed by Prashant Neel, and was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

