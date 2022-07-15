KGF Fame Srinidhi Shetty Looks No Less Than A Goddess in Latest Pictures

The enormous success of the recent Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 made the lead stars popular on a Pan-India level. Actress Srinidhi is winning a million hearts across the country. The diva keeps blessing our social media feeds with her latest pictures and videos. She never misses a chance to make heads turn — be it in her photoshoots or paps shooting her.

She has shared a few of her promotional looks on Instagram which she wore while promoting her upcoming film Cobra. And now the pictures have surfaced all over the internet. She is wearing a white saree paired with an embellished white blouse that gives a whole monochrome vibe. She looked no less than a goddess. Keeping the whole look subtle yet elegant, she went with a low bun that complimented the entire look.

Talking about jewellery, she opted for a pair of silver junk earrings and a statement ring. She kept the makeup minimal and went for a neutral look with just a shimmer on the eyelids and ended the entire look with a bindi of course.

Within just a few hours, the picture has received over 6 lakh views and the comments section is already flooded with love and emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

One of the fans commented, “OMG! Did you eat beauty or what?” Then another said, “You know what, you are so cute and beautiful and I know that you can’t see my comment but maybe if you see my comment please reply. I am a big fan of yours.”

After winning the Miss Diva Supranational title at the Miss Diva 2016 beauty pageant, Srinidhi began receiving offers for roles in movies. Her big break came with the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1. Her performance in the action drama was praised, and the producers decided to keep her for the sequel as well.

