KGF Makers Homable Films Join Hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore, to Integrate Sports and Films

Hombale Films, one of India’s premier film production companies and the makers of KGF franchise and Salaar, has inked an exclusive association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to mark the beginning of a new chapter in collaboration of sports and film entertainment. This collaboration brings in an amazing confluence of glitz, glamour, movies, sports served along with lifestyle content together. In a country obsessed with cricket and films, this association forms a never-before-seen amalgamation of two most loved entities of Bengaluru, aimed at giving fans a high voltage thrill along with a roller coaster of emotions and energy. The long-term vision of this association is to make this truly an integration of sports, entertainment and movies with a view on producing a 3-year special multi format content.

Speaking on the association, Vijay Kirangandur, Founder, Hombale Films, said: “Movie making has been my passion. As a cricket lover and a Kannadiga, cricket has always enticed me. This association comes as natural as both Hombale Films and RCB are born in Bangalore and have been engaged in creating massive entertainment and ensuring thrill for our fans. We are very excited about this collaboration that we have been working on for a while now and 2022 just got a lot bigger and more Royal for us. We look forward to integrate, create and celebrate in a royal manner. Together we will try to evolve and create, weave magic for our fans in the in movies, sports, lifestyle, content and more”.

Speaking about this partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to strike this partnership with Hombale Films, a pioneering production house born in Bengaluru to thrill the nation, just like RCB. Cricket and films are two of the most popular cultural signposts in India and joining hands with Hombale Films is a natural extension of our long-term vision of integrating cricket, entertainment, and films. This partnership will leverage two Bengaluru giants collaborate for an innovative, multi-layered, multi-format, co-branded content.”

This association is surely going to usher a new era in the field of film entertainment and Sports industry. The confluence of the two greats give rise to the new possibilities with the promise of thrill and enthralling experience that started with the inception of IPL. This will be one of the most exciting collaborations as Hombale Films has been one of the most prominent production houses and RCB is arguably the most loved team in IPL, fans will have an unforgettable experience.

