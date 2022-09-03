KGF Star Srinidhi Shetty Looks Stunning In A Maroon Anarkali Suit

Actress Srinidhi Shetty has established a special place in the hearts of her fans ever since marked her debut in Kannada cinema with KGF: Chapter 1. In addition to her acting prowess, the young sensation is popular among the masses for her distinct sense of style. She also never misses an opportunity to leave fans floored with her fashion choices by often posting pictures from her photoshoots on social media

Recently, Srinidhi shared a streak of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. In the pictures, the KGF star looked gorgeous in a maroon Anarkali suit. In terms of her hair and makeup, she opted for a dewy look and pink lips with her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Getting lost is part of getting there.”

The pictures went viral on the Internet. One of the users called her “Gorgeous” in the comment section of her post while another wrote, “Cute pic.”

Check out Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)



A few days ago, Srinidhi Shetty shared one of her promotional looks for Cobra on Instagram. And the pictures have set social media ablaze. She donned a white saree, paired with an embellished white netted blouse, for the promotional event. Keeping the whole look elegant, she complemented it with a low bun and minimal makeup. Srinidhi rounded off her look with a statement bindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Srinidhi Shetty is an actress as well as a model. She was the winner of the Miss Supranational 2016 pageant. Srinidhi is the second Indian representative to have won the prestigious title. After winning the coveted title, she began receiving offers for films. Srinidhi marked her debut in the Kannada film industry with KGF: Chapter 1. Her performance in the action drama was widely praised, which is why the producers decided to rope her in for the sequel of the Yash-starrer.

Srinidhi Shetty was last seen in the Tamil action thriller film Cobra. The film has been directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under his banner, Seven Screen Studio. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role.

