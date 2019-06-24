KGF Star Yash and Radhika Pandit Reveal the Name of Their Daughter in Adorable Video
Kannada star Yash and his actress wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December last year.
Image courtesy: Instagram/thenameisyash
Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit named their daughter Ayra. The two revealed the name of their little angel by sharing an adorable video on Instagram. Yash, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 1, posted a clip from Ayra's naming ceremony, wherein the actor and Radhika can be seen performing all the rituals before assigning the official name to their little bundle of joy.
Yash captioned the video as: "Introducing our lil angel..." (sic)
Two days ago, Yash had thanked fans for suggesting so many "lovely" names for his baby girl and shared a picture of Ayra holding two placards of Y and R shape.
The actor wrote: "Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name.. U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! Love, Baby YR," (sic)
View this post on Instagram
ಹಾಯ್.. ನಂಗೆ ಹೆಸರಿಡುವ ಸಮಯ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ನೀವೆಲ್ಲಾ ತುಂಬಾ ಚನ್ನಾಗಿರೋ ಹೆಸರುಗಳನ್ನ ನಂಗೋಸ್ಕರ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರಿ. ಅದನ್ನೆಲ್ಲಾ ಮನಸಲ್ಲಿ ಇಟ್ಕೊಂಡು ನನ್ನ ತಂದೆ ತಾಯಿ ನಂಗೊಂದು ಮುದ್ದಾದ ಹೆಸರನ್ನ ಇಡ್ತಾ ಇದಾರೆ. ಅದೇನು ಅಂತ ತಿಳ್ಕೋಬೇಕು ಅಂದ್ರೆ ನಾವೆಲ್ರೂ ಜೂನ್ 23 ತನಕ ಕಾಯ್ಬೇಕು.!! ಪ್ರೀತಿಯಿಂದ ನಿಮ್ಮ Baby YR Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name.. U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! !! Love, Baby YR.
Yash and Radhika welcomed Ayra in December last year. The couple had announced the pregnancy in July, 2018, through a video message posted on Yash’s official social media pages.
Yash and Radhika first met on the sets of television serial Nandagokul and dated for six years before tying the knot in 2016. They made their film debut together with 2008 movie Moggina Manasu. The couple has so far worked together in four films.
On the work front, Yash is prepping for KGF: Chapter 2. While the first part of KGF concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.
