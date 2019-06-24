Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

KGF Star Yash and Radhika Pandit Reveal the Name of Their Daughter in Adorable Video

Kannada star Yash and his actress wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December last year.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
KGF Star Yash and Radhika Pandit Reveal the Name of Their Daughter in Adorable Video
Image courtesy: Instagram/thenameisyash
Loading...

Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit named their daughter Ayra. The two revealed the name of their little angel by sharing an adorable video on Instagram. Yash, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 1, posted a clip from Ayra's naming ceremony, wherein the actor and Radhika can be seen performing all the rituals before assigning the official name to their little bundle of joy.

Yash captioned the video as: "Introducing our lil angel..." (sic)

Two days ago, Yash had thanked fans for suggesting so many "lovely" names for his baby girl and shared a picture of Ayra holding two placards of Y and R shape.

The actor wrote: "Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name.. U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! Love, Baby YR," (sic)

View this post on Instagram

ಹಾಯ್.. ನಂಗೆ ಹೆಸರಿಡುವ ಸಮಯ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ನೀವೆಲ್ಲಾ ತುಂಬಾ ಚನ್ನಾಗಿರೋ ಹೆಸರುಗಳನ್ನ ನಂಗೋಸ್ಕರ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರಿ. ಅದನ್ನೆಲ್ಲಾ ಮನಸಲ್ಲಿ ಇಟ್ಕೊಂಡು ನನ್ನ ತಂದೆ ತಾಯಿ ನಂಗೊಂದು ಮುದ್ದಾದ ಹೆಸರನ್ನ ಇಡ್ತಾ ಇದಾರೆ. ಅದೇನು ಅಂತ ತಿಳ್ಕೋಬೇಕು ಅಂದ್ರೆ ನಾವೆಲ್ರೂ ಜೂನ್ 23 ತನಕ ಕಾಯ್ಬೇಕು.!! ಪ್ರೀತಿಯಿಂದ ನಿಮ್ಮ Baby YR Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name.. U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! !! Love, Baby YR.

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) on

Yash and Radhika welcomed Ayra in December last year. The couple had announced the pregnancy in July, 2018, through a video message posted on Yash’s official social media pages.

Yash and Radhika first met on the sets of television serial Nandagokul and dated for six years before tying the knot in 2016. They made their film debut together with 2008 movie Moggina Manasu. The couple has so far worked together in four films.

On the work front, Yash is prepping for KGF: Chapter 2. While the first part of KGF concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram