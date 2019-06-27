Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video

Soon after revealing the name of their 6-month-old daughter, KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit have announced their second pregnancy.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video
Image courtesy: Yash/ Instagram
After revealing the name of their 6-month-old daughter, Arya, KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit, took their fans by surprise as they announced their second pregnancy. Yash took to social media to share an endearing video of his baby girl Arya announcing that her parents are due for baby number two.

In the video, the toddler can be seen making the announcement as she strikes adorable poses for the camera and the text over them gives away the details. The video's text reads, "Hi everyone, Arya here, you guys won't believe what I just heard. They said my dad has speed, but this? Wait a min! Is it too early? Or too late to announce? But I am sure you guys will be happy! I am too, my parents are due for baby number two. Hold on.. does that mean I have to share my toys? That's ok..Swag se karenge uska swagat! - Arya Yash"

Take a look:

Recently, Yash, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 1, posted a clip from Ayra's naming ceremony, wherein the actor and Radhika can be seen performing all the rituals before assigning the official name to their little bundle of joy.

Yash and Radhika welcomed Ayra in December last year. The couple had announced the pregnancy in July, 2018, through a video message posted on Yash’s official social media pages.

Yash and Radhika first met on the sets of television serial Nandagokul and dated for six years before tying the knot in 2016. They made their film debut together with 2008 movie Moggina Manasu. The couple has so far worked together in four films.

On the work front, Yash is prepping for KGF: Chapter 2. While the first part of KGF concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
