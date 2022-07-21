KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Lost in 'Far Far Away Land'; Here's How

Sandalwood’s Rocky Bhai Yash is basking in the success of his last release K.G.F: Chapter 2. After the success of the film, the actor has flown to Europe with his wife Radhika Pandit for a relaxing vacation. Radhika Pandit shared photos from their trip where the couple explored different places in Europe and had a meal.

Sharing the photos, Radhika Pandit and Yash wrote, “In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land.” The post has more than 13 lakh likes.

Here’s the post:

Yash and Radhika Pandit made their acting debut 14 years back. They both starred in a film together which marked their debut in the Sandalwood industry. Their debut film was Moggina Manasu. The film was released in 2008 and won Filmfare Awards in five categories. Yash won the Best Supporting Actor award and Radhika Pandit won the Best Actress award.

Radhika Pandit shared a post to celebrate 14 years of Moggina Manasu. Sharing a photo with Yash from the film, Radhika wrote, “Well… these two young people you see in these pics started their film journey with this film 14yrs ago!! Personally, this film has given me so much, A Filmfare award, A State award and a Life partner couldn’t have asked for more!! Thank you E.K sir, Gangadhar sir, Chandru sir, Mano sir and especially Shashank sir for believing in us and giving us this beautiful film Moggina Manasu will always remain special.”

On the work front, Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 2. The movie broke various records at the box office and was declared a blockbuster. Yash is yet to announce his next film, which will be his 19th.

