Kannada actor Yash is one of the hugely popular stars in the industry. The actor, who has secured a place in fans’ hearts with the blockbuster KGF franchise, enjoys a massive pan-India fan following. While it’s true that he is an amazing actor, Yash is also a doting father to daughter Ayra and son Yatharv. Since he likes to spend time with his kids when he is not working, Yash shared an adorable video of his son on Sunday. And his fans just couldn’t stop gushing over their cuteness.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a clip of himself holding Yatharv in his lap and calling him ‘Superman’. Yatharv then goes on to press Yash’s biceps and compares it with his own muscles. Stating his observation, Yatharv says, “so soft!". Then he bulges his own biceps and asks Yash to check it out. He cutely says, “See? So hard!!". Yash then goes on to pat Yatharv’s back and calls him the strongest. Posting the video, Yash wrote in the caption, “This is conviction!! That’s my boy (sunglasses emoji)".

Reacting to the video, Samyukta Hegde commented, “Such a cuteeee video!!!". Priyank Shah commented, “Only he can say this(laughing and crying emoji) Much love!!!". Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “This kid is gonna grow up and see his father’s KGF movies. And he’s gonna be so proud that he is Rocky Bhai’s son!" Another one commented, “Yash’s reaction when he said ‘too soft: was priceless?" Someone else stated, “Next KGF 3 hero is Rocky Bhai’s son(laughing and crying emoji)".

On the work front, Yash might feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious directorial Ramayana. According to sources, the producers are currently considering Yash for the role of Raavan. Yash will play Raavan in this movie, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram, if everything goes according to plan, the report has claimed. Deepika Padukone will reportedly play the female lead in the film.

