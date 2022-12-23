KGF Star Yash Doesn't Want Karnataka People To Put Any Industry Down, Says 'Respect Bollywood'

Kannada actor Yash gained pan-Indian popularity after the release of his film KGF and its sequel KGF 2. Also starring Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt among others, the sequel went on to become one of the most successful films of this year. In a recent interview, the actor shared that he would want every actor and director from his industry to become a pan-Indian star but also added that he doesn’t the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down.

During a recent conversation with Film Companion, the actor said, “I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced that problem when everyone treated us like that. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start ill-treating anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this North and south.”

Yash added that it is not good to corner anyone and it is not a good development when someone starts ridiculing Bollywood saying they are nothing. “As a country, we should make good films, develop infrastructure, and build theatres. There is so much to do. This generation should stop fighting among ourselves, go out and compete with the rest of the world and say, ‘India has arrived’," he shared.

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. His power-packed portrayal of Rocky Bhai garnered him countrywide stardom. However, the actor has not yet announced his upcoming project. Recently, the Kannada superstar posed for hundreds of fans at an event and his heartwarming gesture was hailed by several netizens.

While ardent fans of Yash are awaiting the announcement of his next film with bated breath, he made headlines after participating in the aforementioned event, which was held in Bangalore. The event was attended by hundreds of fans of the Sandalwood actor, and each one of them got extremely lucky as they got the opportunity to click a selfie with their favourite superstar. According to reports, the 36-year-old patiently posed for pictures and selfies with nearly 700 fans at the Bangalore event.

